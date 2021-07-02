Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to be honored for his time in an orange uniform.

CLEMSON, S.C. — His NFL career is already in motion but former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still receiving recognition for his 2020 season with the Tigers.

The Heisman Trophy finalist has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference male athlete of the year, as voted upon by a select media panel (90 voters).

Lawrence receives the 68th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the conference’s premier male athlete. It marks the fifth time a Clemson student-athlete has earned the award and the fourth time in six years (football quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2016 and 2017; soccer standout Robbie Robinson in 2020). Lawrence became Clemson’s first number one overall pick in the NFL draft after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, capping a junior season in which he led the Tigers to their sixth consecutive ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance.

“To be named ACC Male Athlete of the Year among all of the outstanding athletes across all sports in this great conference is a tremendous honor,” Lawrence said in a statement.

“I am thankful to the conference for this recognition and even more grateful to my coaches, teammates and the entire Clemson Family for their support.”

Lawrence completed 231-of-334 passes with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games (all starts). He also rushed 68 times for 203 yards with eight rushing touchdowns. Lawrence’s average of 315.3 passing yards per game last season broke Deshaun Watson’s previous school record mark from 2016 (306.2 ypg).

Lawrence became the second Heisman finalist in school history, joining 2015 and 2016 finalist Watson, and finished second in the 2020 voting. A third-team All-America selection by the Associated Press and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence won the Bobby Bowden Trophy and was a finalist for every major quarterback award.

“I’m super excited for Trevor getting this award,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in a statement.

“Obviously, he is a player that will be remembered in the ACC forever for what he was able to do in this conference. He never lost a regular season game in his career. He only had two losses, was the winningest quarterback in Clemson history and was a national champion. But he was also a graduate in three years and represented everything that I think this league stands for as far as being an ambassador for the game of football and being the epitome of what a scholar-athlete should look like. I’m super proud of him. He’s very deserving and I’m thankful to see him recognized this way.”