City of Jax, Icemen and Community First Credit Union hold grand opening of Community First Igloo

The renovated Community First Igloo is where the Icemen practice during the season. It has two NHL-regulation ice rinks, a team shop, sports bar and Esports lounge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Community First Igloo is officially open for business!

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Community First Credit Union and the Icemen held a ribbon cutting to unveil the state of the art facility to the public on Tuesday.

The Igloo is located off 95 south and Emerson.

The facility features two NHL regulation size ice rinks, one of which the Icemen practice on during the season.

It also has an E-sports gaming lounge, team shop and a sports bar and restaurant called Ice Breakers.

Renovation on the Igloo began in August of 2021 and everyone involved says today's grand opening represents the growth of hockey here in the River City.

"We've watched the franchise grow and prosper. Add to their loyal base of fans. And this Igloo is yet another example of providing a vision and following through with the vision and coming up with a world class facility so we're very proud to put our name on this," Community First Credit Union President/CEO John Hirabayashi said.