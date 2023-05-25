Jacksonville Icemen announce complete 2023-2024 game schedule

The Icemen will open the 2023-24 season at home on Oct. 21 against the Florida Everblades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen announced the team’s complete 2023-2024 game schedule on Thursday.

The Icemen will play a 72-game regular season schedule (36 home, 36 away). The team will play a family-friendly home schedule comprised of ten Friday games, 12, Saturday games, five Sunday afternoon contests, eight Wednesday games and one Thursday morning contest.

All Wednesday through Saturday games begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday afternoon games are set to begin at 3 p.m. The lone exception will be Thursday, Nov. 2, which is slated for a 10:30 a.m. start time.

The Icemen will open the 2023-24 season at home on Oct. 21 against the Florida Everblades.

In addition to hosting all of their South Division Foes, the Icemen will host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Dec. 2 and March 20. The Icemen will travel out of the division to Cincinnati on Dec. 28 & 31, at Indy on December 29 and at Norfolk on December 8 and 9.

“With 27 weekend home dates, we are able to offer a family-friendly home schedule and cannot wait for next season to get started,” said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “We are so grateful to have led the league in attendance this past season thanks to the tremendous support from our fan base. We will continue to work hard to grow Icemen Nation and strive to bring a Kelly Cup Championship to Jacksonville.”



The following is a complete listing of the 2022-2023 Regular Season Schedule:

**Home Games in Bold

Saturday, October 21 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, vs. S. Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, November 3 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, November 18, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 24 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29 vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 vs, Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 8 at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 15 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 28 at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday, December 29 at Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 at Cincinnati, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 5 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 7 at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 12 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 14 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 19 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 21 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 23 at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 24 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 2 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 3 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 9 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 16 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 vs. Savannah, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 at Savannah at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 15 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 22 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 29 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

