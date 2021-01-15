ASUN Conference Championship heading to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ATLANTA, Ga. - The ASUN Conference announced format changes to the 2021 Men's and Women's Basketball Championships on Friday following unanimous approval of the ASUN Presidents' Council. Both championships will move to a single-site format, instead of being hosted at multiple campus venues, in the interest of student-athlete health and safety. In the new format, the Men's Championship will take place March 3-7 in Jacksonville, Fla., while the Women's Championship heads to Kennesaw, Ga., from March 10-14.



All nine league teams will qualify for the championships with the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seeds facing off on Wednesday (March 3, Men | March 10, Women). Four quarterfinal contests will be conducted on Thursday (March 4, Men | March 11, Women) with Semifinal games on Friday (March 5, Men | March 12, Women). Following an off day on Saturday, the Championship Final tips off on Sunday (March 7, Men | March 14, Women). A complete bracket with game times will be released at a later date.



"This change for 2021 reflects many of the modifications made for this year's NCAA Tournaments," ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said. "The simple goal is to play with a format that provides the greatest chance of playing to conclusion and crowning our ASUN Champions through competition, not tiebreakers. Providing the safest environment possible, while also providing the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete, brought us easily to this one site solution."



This marks the first time since 2013 the ASUN Men's and Women's Basketball Championships will be conducted with a single-site format. For the past seven years, the championships have taken place at campus sites with the higher seeds serving as hosts.



Currently, the final dates of the Men's and Women's Basketball regular season are scheduled for Feb. 27 for the Men and Feb. 28 for the Women.