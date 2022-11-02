Arlington Little League baseball field expected to open again in March

It is said to be the only baseball park in Jacksonville that isn't funded by the city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The iconic movie phrase "if you build it, they will come" applies to the Arlington Little League baseball field. It was burglarized and vandalized shortly before Christmas in 2021. In this case, "if you fix it, they'll come back."

The ball park is expected to open again after months of repairs. The damages were worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The Lions Club in Jacksonville said the Grinch stole baseball.

Someone cut open the gate to the park. The thief stole baseball bats and equipment, they ripped out the wiring that is attached to the light poles and destroyed parts of the property.

Despite the heartbreaking discovery soon after, the response from the community was overwhelming.

People pitched in money to fix the area, a couple of local businesses volunteered their time to make some repairs.

Horace Strickland, Lions Club member, said the park has deep roots in baseball. He mentioned how a handful of little league players became MLB players as adults.

"He [the Grinch] stole it from the kids and they were the ones who actually lost," Strickland said. "We don't care about having a ballpark. We want a place where the kids can go and have a good time."

The community pitched in thousands of dollars to go towards making repairs. The public is invited to experience the grand re-opening on March 5.