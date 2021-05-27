77th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl set for December 31

After two years on January 2, the Gator Bowl will once again be played on New Year's Eve. Kick-off is set for 11 a.m.

The 77th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will officially be played on Friday, December 31, at 11 a.m. at TIAA Bank Field. For the second straight year, it will pit a team from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

“TaxSlayer is excited to be the title sponsor of the historic TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Brian Rhodes, CEO of TaxSlayer. “Now in its 77th year, the bowl represents a rich history and a commitment to tradition that allows us the opportunity to connect with college football fans in Jacksonville and nationwide.”

“The 77th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game is perfectly positioned to showcase Jacksonville on a national stage as we kick-off a strong day of college football programming on ESPN” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman John Duce. “We look forward to hosting the participating teams and their fans in Jacksonville as we close out the year and ring in 2022.”