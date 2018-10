Winn-Dixie and Harveys have issued voluntary recalls for a dozen ground beef products in stores.

The products were sold with the sell-by date of September 13 through 19 of 2018.

This comes after over 6.5 million pounds of various beef products were recalled by an Arizona company because of possible Salmonella contamination.

So far, at least 57 people in 16 states have reported getting sick.

