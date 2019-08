The Jacksonville Landing is now completely surrounded by fencing awaiting its future with a wrecking ball in the coming weeks.

On Your Side is taking a look back at The Landing through the years and we need your memories and photos.

Share your landing photos, video and stories here using the hashtag #GMJ:

CLICK HERE to send your photos and stories via email.

June 25, 1988: Bob Hamilton and his niece, Ashley Rust, 6, watch the fireworks display on the first anniversary of the opening of The Jacksonville Landing. (Times-Union archive)

The Florida-Times Union