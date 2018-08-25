A disturbance interrupted a William M. Raines High School football game in Northwest Jacksonville for the third year in a row. It remains unknown if the disturbance was connected to a fatal shooting that took place outside the stadium later that night.
Students on social media were saying they thought there might have been a shooting, but officials are calling it a disturbance, and the game continued as normal. Hours later as crowds left the stadium, shots rang out, killing one man and wounding two teenagers.
In 2017, a shooting scare caused a panic at the Raines vs. Lee game, and the year before that a grill exploded, delaying the game.