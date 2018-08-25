A disturbance interrupted a William M. Raines High School football game in Northwest Jacksonville for the third year in a row. It remains unknown if the disturbance was connected to a fatal shooting that took place outside the stadium later that night.

For the 3rd year in a row play is stopped for a disturbance on the sideline! Lee vs Raines pic.twitter.com/ZmJloSQNt2 — Duval Sports (@DuvalSports) August 25, 2018

Students on social media were saying they thought there might have been a shooting, but officials are calling it a disturbance, and the game continued as normal. Hours later as crowds left the stadium, shots rang out, killing one man and wounding two teenagers.

In 2017, a shooting scare caused a panic at the Raines vs. Lee game, and the year before that a grill exploded, delaying the game.

© 2018 WTLV