No, taping your windows won't protect them from shattering during hurricanes

FEMA said, taping windows could potentially be even more dangerous than leaving them bare.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane season has arrived, meaning preparations should start now. First Coast News is helping you to get ready for big storms that may lie ahead.

Many people try to protect their homes by boarding up windows and securing outdoor furniture. Some believe that taping windows helps prevent hurricane-force winds from shattering them.

THE QUESTION

Does taping windows prevent them from shattering during a hurricane or tropical storm?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

False.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes says 54% of Americans believe this to be true. But FEMA said, it could potentially be even more dangerous than leaving them bare.

Taping windows may create larger shards of glass that could cause serious injuries.