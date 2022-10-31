Verify: No, antisemitic messages in Downtown Jacksonville don't break the law

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office both say no laws were broken as no threats were included in the message.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An antisemitic message was broadcast on the outside of TIAA Bank Field and the 11 E. Forsyth building this weekend.

Videos of the message on social media prompted state and local leaders to condemn the hateful words.

THE QUESTION

The message is hurtful, but does it break the law?

THE SOURCES

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Attorney's office.

THE ANSWER

No, it does not break the law.

WHAT WE FOUND

"At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has not identified any crimes having been committed; the comments displayed do not include any type of threat and are protected by the First Amendment. We will continue to monitor any reports of this nature to determine if they rise to level of a criminal nature," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The State Attorney's office also weighed in and said, "even despicable speech — is protected by the First Amendment."

"The type of hateful, antisemitic rhetoric we witnessed over the weekend is repulsive and has no place in any community. We will continue to monitor these types of activities to ensure the safety of everyone in our city and hold accountable any who cause harm to anyone based on hate or animus,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.