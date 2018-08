The Glynn County Public Works confirmed Friday that two mosquito samples in Brunswick, Georgia and on St. Simons Island have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

RELATED: Duval & Nassau counties each reporting a case of West Nile Virus

No human cases of the virus have been confirmed in Glynn County, and the county is being actively treated for mosquitoes. Officials say spraying will be conducted in the area on the evenings of August 24, 25, and 26.

© 2018 WTLV