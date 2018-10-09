A package of marijuana washed ashore in St. Johns County last week, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

SJSO posted to Facebook Monday morning they were called out to the beach when a citizen said a package of marijuana had washed ashore.

According to police, the Coast Guard and SJSO Deputies located more of these packages floating in the ocean over the weekend.

SJSO says if you find any of these packages floating in the ocean not to take them. Instead, call your nearest law enforcement agency to have them collected and destroyed.

© 2018 WTLV