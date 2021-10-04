DEP: Temporary repair made to Piney Point wastewater reservoir liner

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says it has made a temporary repair to a concentrated leak in the Piney Point reservoir.
DEP says a seam separation on the east wall of the NGS-South was the source of the concentrated seepage. Divers were able to place a steel plate on the seam separation to temporarily repair the leak, according to a release.
Now the DEP says it will continue to monitor the repair's success and work to find any additional liner separations and/or leaks.
Controlled discharges of nutrient-rich wastewater into Port Manatee are still on pause. About 215 million gallons were released into the port and about 217 million gallons are still in the reservoir.
Due to heavy rain and wind forecast in the area this weekend, DEP says it has prepared to manage increased stormwater levels at the site. Response teams will remain on-site throughout the weekend to monitor the situation, DEP says.
The plan now is to try to treat the remaining water to reduce the high levels of ammonia and nitrogen before any future releases of the water back out into the Bay in hopes to "minimize possible ecological impacts such as algal blooms."
DEP reports daily water samples are being taken from multiple locations around the port and out into Tampa Bay as everyone now watches and waits for any negative impacts, possible fish kills, algae blooms, or even worsening red tide.
At this time the DEP says no fish kills have been reported in the area.
What other people are reading right now:
- Damaging winds, tornadoes among Tampa Bay's severe weather threats this weekend
- Watch: Large waterspout comes ashore in Panama City Beach
- A gift amid grief: Wife of fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen speaks one month after deadly crash
- Matt Gaetz vows to fight, tries to stay on offensive amid scandal
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Pumping of wastewater from Piney Point put on pause
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter