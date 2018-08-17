JACKSONVILLE, FL -- When it rained, Sheridan Street was completely under water long after the rains have moved away. Residents were sinking in their frustrations over the flooding.

"Every time it rains it is this bad," said Jasmine.

We saw it on June 4. The east end of Sheridan Street was about a foot deep in some areas.

"People can't get in and out of their driveway," said David Giles.

They reached out to On Your Side and we contacted the city; It came on a flood of emails to their district councilman.

We were told that the city is working on a long term solution.

"What they're talking about is three years down the road," said Giles.

The community was glad to know there is a long term solution on the drawing board but said there is an immediate need.

And someone heard their concerns.

"Today they've have completed the work," said Giles.

Giles, president of the South Riverside Neighborhood Association, said the On Your Side report made a difference.

"With the attention that you brought to it somebody realize that there are some things we need to do right away that need to happen," he said.

What are some of those things? The same things Giles who is an engineer has been talking about.

There were two trees in the drainage system and their roots were blocking the water flow.

"The roots were going all the way down the pipe," he said.

And there were culverts on both sides of the road in bad shape. So new pipes and new culverts were installed.

"The new pipe is going in that direction toward Old St. Augustine and a new pipe was installed under two driveways," said Giles

He said the city workers were efficient and completed the work quickly.

"The public works guys did a great job,' said Giles, ' and they were fast."

And now the improvements have solved their age old problem of flooding on the East end of Sheridan Street.

"Yesterday it rained, I came out here at the end of it and just a little bit of water was in the ditch. It goes away," said Giles.

And now the association will work with the city on finding a long term solution to the other issues in the neighborhood.

© 2018 WTLV