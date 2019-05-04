A sexual predator is legally allowed to live in a home that's in close proximity to an Elementary School and Jr. High School in Clay County.

Bruce William Granai Jr, 57, was convicted of lewd and lascivious activity with a child, sexual battery with a victim under 12 in 1995 and failure to register as a sexual predator in 2012.

Despite that, he is allowed to live .01 miles from Lakeside Jr. High and .4 miles from Lakeside Elementary School.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says they are aware of his presence, as well as the school resource deputy and school administration.

They say that his registration was done so lawfully, based on the fact that the subject’s sexual offense conviction was before October 2004 - which, based on Florida State Statute 775.215, gives no residency restrictions to those convicted before said date.

The sheriff’s office says they can not enforce a law that does not exist.

They are asking that all residents continue to be vigilant and aware of their children’s surroundings.

For more information about sexual offenders and predators within Clay County please use the FDLE link here:https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf