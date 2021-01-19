State may soon restrict or eliminate COVID vaccine doses to Jacksonville's city-run sites, Mayoral aide warns

In a letter on Facebook, a mayoral official says "the state may soon entirely restrict supply and eliminate all access to doses except for state-run locations"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The COVD-19 vaccination supply in Jacksonville "is getting scarce" and may result in the state limiting the city's access to new doses.

This is according to an email from Jacksonville's Chief Administrative Officer, posted to social media by a Jacksonville City Councilmember.

In the letter, COA Brian Hughes said not only would the situation prevent the city from opening new vaccine sites, "But we would be closing the Mandarin and West Side sites we just started."

The letter, posted Tuesday morning on Jacksonville City Councilmember Rory Diamond's public Facebook page, came in response to pressure from the Beaches communities to expand vaccines to that area.

"...the vaccination supply is actually getting more scarce at this time," writes Hughes. "We learned in the last 72 hours, the state may soon entirely restrict supply and eliminate all access to doses except for state-run locations."

Hughes says that if that happens, the two COJ sites would only have enough vaccines for a few more days this week and then a second dose for those who received the shot in the first six days of operation.

"In that scenario, we would not only be unable to expand to the Beaches, but we would be closing the Mandarin and West Side sites we just started," says Hughes. "We expect more details today or tomorrow from state officials."

Asked several questions about Hughes' letter, Mayoral spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton said, "Please tune in to the noon press conference for answers to all of these questions."

Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus.

First Coast News has reached out to the Governor's Office to ask whether or not the state is planning to stop shipments of vaccine doses to non-state run outlets, such as the City of Jacksonville.

This comes after a Tuesday morning announcement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that he has asked the federal government for more vaccines.

So far, DeSantis says hundreds of thousands of people have received the shot but that the state has the capacity to do much more if additional vaccines were allocated.

