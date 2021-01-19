Additional Publix vaccination sites to open in South Florida, DeSantis announces Tuesday

This comes after last week's announcement that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available at certain Publix locations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference at a Publix in Jupiter on Tuesday where he reaffirmed the state's commitment to vaccinating those over 65 years of age.

He also announced that the state’s partnership with Publix Super Markets will now expand to all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County with additional locations in Monroe and Martin counties.

DeSantis said any Florida resident can receive the vaccine at any of the locations.

