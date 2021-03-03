Florida Gov. DeSantis gives details about vaccines in Pasco County

Some Walgreens and pharmacies at Publix are also beginning to offer the vaccine in West Central Florida, said the governor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Zephyrhills on Wednesday morning.

He spoke about vaccinations in Pasco County.

"We're going to do a senior pod here in Pasco County, it's going to be 3300 Pfizer shots over the next three days, 1100 vaccines a day," said DeSantis.

Some Walgreens and pharmacies at Publix are also beginning to offer the vaccine in West Central Florida, said the governor.

He delivered his State of the State Address on Tuesday in the chamber of the Florida House of Representatives in Tallahassee.

The State of the State is an annual address the Governor of Florida delivers to a joint session of Florida’s legislature that outlines the governor’s vision and priorities for Florida.