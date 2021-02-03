Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State address

The State of the State is an annual address that outlines the Governor’s vision and priorities for the State of Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will deliver his State of the State Address on Tuesday.

The State of the State is an annual address the Governor of Florida delivers to a joint session of Florida’s legislature that outlines the governor’s vision and priorities for Florida.

The State of the State Address will be held in the chamber of the Florida House of Representatives in Tallahassee.

A recently released survey has found that more than half of all Florida voters believe that DeSantis is doing a good job.

The Mason-Dixon survey found that 53% of Florida voters approve of the governor's job performance, reports the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune also reports that DeSantis is leading when it comes to two of his potential Democratic rivals in the 2022 governor's race, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

DeSantis leads Fried 51% to 42% and Crist 52% to 41%. The difference is undecided.