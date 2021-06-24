Watch: State leaders speak in Surfside following collapse of condo building: 35 people rescued, 1 dead

Right now, a massive search and rescue operation is underway. Miami-Dade police say one person has died in the collapse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State leaders are expected to speak in Surfside this afternoon after a high-rise building partially collapsed in the middle of the night, killing one and injuring over two dozen.

Governor Ron DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez will be speaking at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch that here live.

WTSP reports Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says 55 of the 136 units at the apartment collapsed around 1:30 a.m.

According to Jadallah, at least 35 people have been rescued from the collapse site with two people being pulled from the rubble.

Rescue crews are still working to "tunnel in" and located additional survivors.

Photos and videos from the scene show the collapse impacted half the tower.

WTSP reports the collapse also sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust. Piles of rubble and debris surround the area just outside the building.