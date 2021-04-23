3, 2, 1, liftoff! SpaceX launch lights up the sky on the First Coast

First Coast News viewers were able to capture photos of the stunning display. Here are some of our favorites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a brief moment on Friday morning, the First Coast stood still.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral around 5:45 a.m., putting on a dazzling display that could be seen from as far away as South Carolina.

All eyes were on the sky as the third SpaceX crew in under a year blasted into orbit with four astronauts on board.

The Dragon capsule should reach the International Space Station on Saturday. It’s the same capsule that carried up the first SpaceX crew last May.

