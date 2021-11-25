Report: Seminole Tribe’s request for 'pause' on ruling against online sports betting denied by judge

Florida's lawmakers could potentially try to come up with a new gaming compact that allows online gaming solely on Indian lands.

FLORIDA, USA — A federal judge says all bets are off when it comes to Florida‘s recent gaming compact with the Seminole Indian Tribe.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich rejected the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s request to put a temporary hold on the ruling invalidating the tribe’s online sports betting operation, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Friedrich originally found the compact violates federal and state law. The Seminole Tribe fired back, filing a 'stay' as they worked to file an appeal.

With that stay denied, it's not clear what will happen to the gaming compact or how it will impact users over the next few days.

Down the line, Florida's lawmakers could potentially try to come up with a new gaming compact that allows online gaming solely on Indian lands.