St. Pete police chief: Body of missing 2-year-old boy found inside jaws of alligator

A 20-year-old woman was found dead in her St. Petersburg apartment Thursday afternoon. Her son was found dead a day later.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley ended with a tragic update Friday evening as police say they found the toddler dead.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the investigation brought search crews near Dell Homes Park where they found the child's body inside the jaws of an alligator.

At this time, the child's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Holloway said during the news conference.

The exact cause of the child's death has not been announced. The investigation is ongoing.

The father of a missing 2-year-old boy is a person of interest as the search continues and police continue to investigate.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway unveiled new details in the timeline leading up to the discovery of 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery found dead in her apartment Thursday and the disappearance of her 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the boy's father, Thomas Mosley, 21, arrived at his mother's home with cuts on his arms and hands, Holloway said. The father later admitted himself to a hospital for his injuries, where he still remains.

"The father is a person of interest but nothing in our investigation, I want to repeat that — nothing in our investigation — leads us to believe that he is a victim," the chief said.

At this time, Mosley is not facing charges at this time.

Police officers attempted to speak with the child's father, however, Holloway said he's not speaking with them at this time.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for the child and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the safe return of Taylen.

The investigation began when officers responded to Lincoln Shores Apartments, off of 4th Street North, Thursday, after Jeffery's family voiced their concerns about the 20-year-old.

Family members told police they saw the mother and her son, Taylen, at the apartment at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway. At around 8:30 p.m., Holloway said a neighbor heard a commotion.

A search for the missing child believed to be in danger has been ongoing for nearly 24 hours.

Volunteers who wish to assist with the search for Taylen are asked to meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the tent in the Winn Dixie parking lot located at 11100 4th Street North. The St. Petersburg Police Department will organize teams with officers and give instructions on where to search.

Family members of Jeffery spoke in a news conference as well Friday where they expressed grief and asked the community to pray for them as they mourn the loss of Jeffery and hope for a safe return of Taylen.

"Please bring Taylen home. He needs his family," they said. "He misses his mother so he needs to be around people who love and care about him."