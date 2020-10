The monstrous 110-pound Blue Catfish was caught Tuesday on the Chattahoochee River.

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. — A North Florida man broke a new Georgia State Record after catching a monstrous 110-pound Blue Catfish on the Chattahoochee River.

Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia says Tim Trone of Havana, Florida caught the fish Tuesday in Stewart County.

The fish weighed in at 110 lbs, six ounces, was 58" long and had a 42" girth.