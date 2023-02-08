A mother's mission to end Florida's 'Free Kill' law

Example video title will go here for this video

If you die of medical negligence in Florida and are over 25, not married, and have no children under 25, your family has no right to sue for damages.

Efforts to repeal the law have failed, but the fight is not over

Right now, in Florida if you die due to medical negligence and you’re over 25, not married, and have no children under the age of 25 your loved ones can’t sue the doctors or hospital for damages.

“What's horrifying is how many families are been affected by this, and no one seems to know about it,” Cindy Jenkins said.

Jenkins, who lives in St. Johns County, learned about the law after her 25-year-old daughter, Taylor Jenkins, died in a Florida hospital this past March.

“Taylor was just a gift to the world who was full of love and light. Everybody loved her,” Jenkins said. “Our whole world has come to a halt, and it's forever altered and everyone else's is status quo. I just keep saying how is this happening in the United States of America?”

She believes her daughter would still be alive if it wasn’t for what she says were errors made at the hospital.

“I just think, what a senseless loss of life, because it wasn't one error by one person,” Jenkins said. ”It was a series of errors over and over throughout the day.”



Taylor, a flight attendant who grew up in Clay County, had been out celebrating St. Patrick's Day with friends in Orlando when she was in a car accident.



“She was on her way home, sitting at the red light with her seatbelt on and doing all the right things to quote Florida Highway Patrol, and another driver rear-ended her at a pretty high rate of speed,” Jenkins said.

She was rushed to the hospital where Jenkins says her daughter was treated for a traumatic brain injury.



“I paid for an autopsy after Taylor passed away, and the autopsy says there were no subdural hematomas,” Jenkins said. “What she did have was a small collection of blood outside of her skull between her skull and in her scalp. The brain injury appears to be a misdiagnosis.”

The original Medical Examiner’s Report listed blunt head trauma as the cause of death and a torn artery as a contributing factor. A subdural hematoma was listed under findings by medical records. But the report was later amended to list the cause of death as a torn artery due to blunt force pelvic trauma. Blunt force head and neck trauma are listed as contributing factors with no mention of a subdural hematoma.

The chief medical examiner wrote, “The report findings have been rearranged/modified after receipt of additional information.”

Jenkins says doctors failed to identify the torn artery in her daughter's pelvis until hours later.



“She comes out of the CT scan, and they realize she has a life-threatening torn artery, pretty much has gone into heart failure, organ failure. She sustained hypoxic brain injury from lack of getting blood and oxygen to her brain.”

She’s convinced the hospital is responsible for Taylor’s death.

“You can’t convince me otherwise,” Jenkins said. “They ran with the brain injury diagnosis, and she laid there and bled internally for hours and hours.”



Had Taylor died months earlier when she was 24, her mother would have sued. But because she was 25 at the time of her death, no attorneys would take the case.