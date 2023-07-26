In Duval County, more than 200,000 people were eligible for Medicaid last year, and now it’s projected more than 190,000 could lose benefits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost a million people in Florida could lose Medicaid coverage over the next year as the federal government is now checking eligibility for everyone on Medicaid.

In Duval County, more than 200,000 people were eligible for Medicaid last year, and now it’s projected more than 190,000 could lose benefits as the COVID-19 public health emergency expires.

Angela Thomas says she needs medication for both her diabetes and her headaches.

Thomas says those medicines start at $60 a bottle and she can’t afford them without insurance.

“We’re already struggling to pay for medications,” she said.

Angela received a text message from a health care provider informing her, “The process to keep Medicaid coverage is changing soon.”

It goes on to say, “there will be a Medicaid redetermination process and the best first step is to make sure your state Medicaid agency has your current address and contact so that you know how to renew coverage.”

It’s a process Volunteers in Medicine of Jacksonville, a free healthcare clinic, is helping patients navigate.

“As Medicaid unravelling happens… as people become uninsured… there are things they can do… I would suggest Jaxcare Connect, a local resource that helps link the uninsured to primary care, it’s jaxcareconnect.org and also the affordable healthcare act… the healthcare marketplace,” said Jennifer Ryan, CEO Volunteers in Medicine of Jacksonville.

Florida Blue sent out a memo to community leaders to raise awareness that there are options available.

In a statement to First Coast News, a spokesperson says, “Many can find an affordable health plan on the individual market and even receive financial help with their monthly premium and there are affordable care act plans where they’ll find high quality and affordable coverage that may cost less than $10 a month,”

“Children are also included in this Medicaid unravelling and it’s important that you know Florida Kid Care… kids qualify for that and I encourage families to go there and get their kids registered,” said Ryan.

If you’re like Angela Thomas, a single mother with no current income, medical professionals say the best advice is to act fast to ensure your benefits continue.

“I just don’t understand how could you charge us for something and we have no income,” said Thomas.

First Coast News reached out to the City of Jacksonville to see if it plans to do anything to help those impacted by these Medicaid changes.