Florida preacher facing federal charges in child sex abuse case could have committed more crimes: FDLE

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for more information regarding a Florida preacher who faces charges following a federal child sex abuse investigation.

According to FDLE, their agents partnered with Homeland Security during the investigation. As a result, 42-year-old Jason Moore faces federal charges in the child sexual abuse investigation. In addition, Moore also faces state charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 from 2006 in Pensacola.

FDLE said Moore was a preacher who led missionary trips across Florida, throughout the United States, Canada and Fiji.

Anyone with information involving Moore and his "contact with minors" and who would like to speak with an investigator is asked to contact the FDLE at 850-595-2100.