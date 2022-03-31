Gov. DeSantis expected to discuss first responder bonuses at Valley Smoke in Ponte Vedra Beach

He will be joined by CFO Jimmy Patronis at Valley Smoke Restaurant at noon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Ponte Vedra Beach Thursday to discuss first responder bonuses.

He will be joined by CFO Jimmy Patronis at Valley Smoke Restaurant around noon.

This week, DeSantis said he has vetoed the "defective" SB 102, which would establish reworked congressional districts in Florida based on population data from the 2020 Census.

Earlier this month, DeSantis tweeted he would veto this piece of legislation, saying it was "DOA" — dead on arrival.