Florida Gov. DeSantis distributes $1,000 one-time bonuses to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in Jacksonville Tuesday to distribute $1,000 one-time bonuses to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He was joined by Mayor Lenny Curry and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

Back in March, DeSantis announced the bonuses for approximately 174,000 first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters across the state.

Approximately $208 million has been allocated from DEO for first responders across the state, including 49,405 sworn law enforcement officers, 40,732 EMTs, 35,811 firefighters and 33,185 paramedics in Florida.