Gov. DeSantis suspends property taxes for those affected by Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed an executive order suspending any property taxes for the people who lost their homes in the Surfside condominium collapse.

The governor mentioned his plan on Thursday once Miami-Dade leaders announced first responders would shift from rescue to recovery efforts.

"We probably will just ask the [Florida] legislature to remit any of the property tax liability from Champlain Towers South."

As of Friday, the number of dead at the site of condo collapse rose to 79, a number Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called “heartbreaking." Another 61 people remain unaccounted for.