Did you get a weird seed packet in the mail? Don't open it: Here's what to do

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is the latest state to warn people about strange seed packets being received in the mail, possibly from China.
During the past several days, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in a news release said it received at least 160 reports from residents reporting such suspicious seed packets in their mailboxes.
The packages appear to have Chinese characters on the label with "China Post" and could be labeled as jewelry, the agency said.
Agency officials said plant seeds coming into the U.S. are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and those of unknown origin could be invasive and introduce disease to the environment.
"Plant seeds from unknown sources may introduce dangerous pathogens, diseases, or invasive species into Florida, putting agriculture and our state’s plant, animal, and human health at risk," Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in the release.
"Anyone receiving these suspicious seed packets should not open them, should not plant them, should limit contact with them, and should report them immediately to both our department and USDA officials," she said.
People who receive such a seed package in the mail are asked not to open them and not throw them in the trash that could end up in a landfill.
Instead, report it to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Plant Industry at 1-888-397-1517 or DPIhelpline@FDACS.gov.
They also can report it to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's Anti-Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835 or SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.
RELATED: People are getting mysterious seeds in the mail from China; states warn you should report them, not plant them
- Family of Don Lewis, whose disappearance resurfaced in 'Tiger King,' set to make announcements in his cold case
- Invest 92-L likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias in the next couple of days
- You might get an unsolicited package of seeds from China, but don't open it. Here's why
- Reports: Miami Marlins players, coaches test positive for COVID-19
- Pinellas County’s COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 5 percent
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter