Property insurance, hurricane recovery to be discussed in upcoming special legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will meet next week in a special session with hopes of improving the property insurance marketplace for homeowners, extend relief and recovery efforts from hurricanes Ian and Nicole and help drivers save money at the tolls, according to a memorandum from the Florida Senate.

The leaders of the Florida House and Senate issued the proclamation convening the Legislature from Dec. 12 to 16.

The session comes as Florida's property insurance market has dealt with billions of dollars in losses, rising prices for consumers and insurer insolvencies, even before the powerful Hurricane Ian slammed into the state in September and caused widespread damage.

According to the memorandum, Senate Bill 2A filed by state Sen. Jim Boyd (R-District 20) works to build on top of the consumer-friendly property insurance reforms which were passed in May.

Lawmakers will also be tasked with figuring out how to halt the skyrocketing property insurance premiums and "bring stability to the property insurance market for the benefit of policyholders."

Another bill on the table will be Senate Bill 4A filed by state Sen. Travis Hutson (R- District 7). The legislation would provide relief for people recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Relief would include tax relief for home owners of destroyed homes, housing assistance for displaced people and funding reconstructing beaches and water infrastructure.

Senate Bill 6A will also be discussed during the special legislation session. Filed by state Sen. Nick Diceglie (R-District 18), the legislation would appropriate funding for a statewide toll relief program to reduce the cost of work commutes and provide savings for Florida families.

Next week's special session will be the second time the Florida Legislature will mee this year to address issues in the property insurance market.