Update: 4 people dead, almost 160 unaccounted for in Miami-area condo collapse

FEMA announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 160 people are still unaccounted for Friday after a condominium building in the Miami area collapsed early Thursday morning.

Crews continued to search for survivors amongst the rubble but ultimately, three additional people were confirmed dead overnight. This brings the total number of deaths to four, says Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava.

Cava said 124 people have been accounted for.

"The search and rescue team worked throughout the night and it was a very active scene from above and below," said Cava during a news conference.

"We also brought heavy machinery onto the site to assist with the operation, and so we are very very grateful that our president has authorized FEMA support..."

A spokesperson for FEMA confirmed that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the tragedy.

There has been an official donation page set up for survivors and families of people who have died. You can click here to visit that website.

Governor Ron DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez visited the site of the collapse on Thursday morning.

"We all woke in in the early morning hours to see these really tragic scenes of a collapsed condominium complex but I just want to give credit to the search and the fire department, the first responders, Miami Dade County," said DeSantis on Thursday. "They were on that scene before we knew if there would be more collapse."

Leaders said the state emergency response team has been activated and is working on this incident in partnership with several other agencies.

Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says 55 of the 136 units at the apartment collapsed around 1:30 a.m.