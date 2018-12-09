JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A local company is helping the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing with a "Rally for Jacksonville". Kelly Hawkins runs The Daily Rally, an online sports newsletter.

She created a t-shirt so people could wear their support and the money would go to them as well. It's got Rally for Jacksonville on the left side, over the heart.

"There's so much that happens after the cameras are gone, after the rest of the world starts to forget that something really terrible happened, the victims are left with a lot of medical costs, funeral costs. A lot of them are going to need help for what they witnessed and the trauma that went through that," said Hawkins.

The t-shirts are $20. You can purchase one here.

