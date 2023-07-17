Watch live | Mayor Deegan to roll out first budget proposal

Jacksonville's new mayor, Donna Deegan, will announce her first budget proposal at 9 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new mayor rolls out her first budget proposal Monday at 9 a.m.

Donna Deegan will present her spending priorities in three main areas: infrastructure, health and the local economy.

Her budget is expected to total about $1.7 billion – slightly higher than last year’s.

She already presented her priorities for brick-and-mortar projects with a $430 million draft-capital-improvement-budget last week.

It included nearly $30 million to build and improve fire stations and about $500,000 for maintenance of city pools.

Previously Deegan has said she will earmark $2 million to hire a professional negotiating firm to manage the city’s stadium talks with the Jaguars.

Deegan’s budget presentation begins at 9 am Monday at city hall. We will be livestreaming it on our app and will be on your side covering all angles throughout the day.

Pending approval, the new budget takes effect Oct. 1.