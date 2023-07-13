Infrastructure and public safety highlight Mayor Deegan's $430 million budget draft

Mayor Deegan's capital improvements budget includes new fire stations, improvements to city buildings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan could be asking for $430 million in her first capital improvements budget.

First Coast News obtained a draft of the budget (which is subject to change) before it's presented as part of her full budget to city council Monday.

The plan outlines improvements to city buildings and new construction, including new fire stations in the city.

Deegan set aside close to $30 million for several new fire stations.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue told First Coast News the fire houses will be located in the following areas.

Blount Island (pending a federal grant)

Area of Merrill Rd. and Hartsfield Rd.

Area of Sibbald Rd. and Fredricksburg Ave.

Area west of U.S. 301 between Baldwin and Maxville.

In July, the newest fire station in Jacksonville opened up on the Westside near the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

It was a welcome addition for neighbors like Bridgette Silas, who's lived in the neighborhood since 2005.

“I saw the announcement in the paper I’m like what groundbreaking, and then I drove and saw the sign and was like God they’re going to put a fire house this close by. I think it will be a good thing especially with this neighborhood they can get to them it won’t take a long time. So yea it’s a great thing I was excited when I saw," Silas said.

Deegan's drafted budget also set aside future money for police facilities.

Including $244,598,764 to replace the jail downtown, an additional $40,766,460 for a 500-bed detention facility, and $96,261,382 towards the Police Memorial Building downtown.