Jacksonville is the battleground for vice presidents, as Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit town Thursday to stump for Ron DeSantis, just days after former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned for Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson.

Gillum and DeSantis are in a heated campaign for governor, and during Monday’s event with Biden, the DeSantis campaign emailed out a notice that Pence would come to Jacksonville’s Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center on Thursday at 4 p.m. The doors will open at 3 p.m.

Registration for the event is online at here.

Early voting is already underway in Jacksonville.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.

© Exclusive to WLTX