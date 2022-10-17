Marco Rubio, Val Demings to face off in debate for Florida U.S. Senate seat

Democratic challenger Congresswoman Val Demings is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this November.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The two candidates vying for one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats will face off in their first debate this week.

While thousands of Floridians are already casting their ballots ahead of Election Day, here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

Marco Rubio is seeking a third six-year term in the Senate. From West Miami, he was a state representative and former speaker of the Florida House before making his initial run for Senate in 2010. Rubio was also a candidate for president in 2016 before dropping out of the race after losing the Florida primary to former President Donald Trump.

On his campaign website, Rubio says his efforts are squared at “restoring the American Dream, bringing good jobs back to America, and making our communities safer.”

Val Demings is finishing her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Raised in Jacksonville, she was a member of the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, serving as the city’s first female police chief from 2007-2011.

On her campaign website, Demings says she running for “every Floridian to live the American Dream.” Demings also lists access to affordable healthcare, housing and public safety among the top issues of her campaign.

The debate between the two candidates for Senate is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.