Who is Pat Ivey? How long will he serve? What to know about Jacksonville's new sheriff, and what happens now.

Ivey has been appointed "interim" sheriff after Mike Williams' retirement and was sworn in on Saturday.

In a twist of events, months ahead of the planned election to choose a new Jacksonville Sheriff, Pat Ivey has become the sixth sheriff since Jacksonville's consolidation with Duval County in 1968 has been chosen.

Technically, Ivey is the "interim" sheriff. But that's still Sheriff Ivey to you, until a new top cop is elected in November.

Ivey was sworn in Saturday in a private ceremony with only a judge and his family. The press and public were not invited.

Much the same, his predecessor retired in a private ceremony Friday.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said he was retiring to avoid a legal battle with the city of Jacksonville after he revealed to First Coast News that he had moved out of Duval County, which violates the city's charter and "vacates" his position.

Ivey is coming into a powerful position, overseeing the largest city by landmass in the United States. He will serve until a new sheriff is sworn in, for about seven months.

Stay with us: The special election to officially replace Williams will be held August 23. But there are more than two candidates, so if none of the candidates win more than 50% of the vote -- which is difficult to do -- we'll see a runoff on election day, November 8, and the new sheriff would be sworn in on the traditional January 3.

Ivey served as second-in-command as undersheriff for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office since 2015, the same year as Williams took office.

Ivey was appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after Sheriff Mike Williams announced his retirement..

Ivey has been serving the City of Jacksonville for over 25 years, serving in investigations as a commanding officer in robbery, homicide, cold case, traffic homicide, auto theft and missing persons, a press release from DeSantis's office said.