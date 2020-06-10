Deadline to register to vote in Florida extended following website malfunctions

The deadline to register to vote in Florida was Monday, but reports show the state website to sign voters up was inaccessible for hours leading up to midnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida's Secretary of State announced the deadline to register to vote in Florida will be extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday following a slew of website malfunctions leading up to the prior Monday night deadline.

State voting rights groups and officials called for a deadline extension after the state website used to sign up potential voters in Florida were inaccessible for many of the hours leading up to the deadline to register.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted just before 6 p.m. Monday that the website was "online and working" following 15 minutes of delays.

OVR is online and working. Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight.

Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention. — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) October 5, 2020

But in the hours following that tweet, users continued to report issues with accessing the site. First Coast News was not able to access the website as late as 11:52 p.m.

Midnight is the deadline to register to vote in FL. Sec. Lee tweets just before 6p that the website was down for 15 minutes and capacity has been increased.



Here's a screengrab from my attempt to access just now. @FCN2go has contacted the Sec. of State's office. https://t.co/usSu0nRQgU pic.twitter.com/kP3Y03oQ5t — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) October 6, 2020

Secretary Lee's office released the following statement from Lee on Tuesday morning:

“This morning I met with Governor DeSantis to brief him on the status of the online voter registration system and the challenges we encountered last night due to unprecedented volume and traffic to our website. We’re exploring all options to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability to register to vote and will work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process. We will be issuing an update as soon as possible.”

Following that statement, Lee's office said the deadline will be extended, saying there was a surge of access attempts Monday night.

“During the last few hours, the RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov website was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour. We will work with our state and federal law-enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process," Lee wrote.

Along with extending the deadline to register online, registering in-person at local voting registration sites will also be extended until 7 p.m., Lee said.

Meanwhile, voting rights advocates are saying concerns about the website have been brought to the Secretary of State ahead of the deadline.

All Voting Is Local, along with 34 other groups, released a statement calling on the Governor extend the deadline to the end of day Wednesday.

"Our OVR system had problems shortly before the book closing deadline for the August primary in 2018, when voters were unable to register due to an error in the coding of the site, and again in the lead up to the book closing deadline for the November election where many problems were reported," the advocate groups wrote in a letter. "There were again reports of the online registration site having problems in late March of this year, at a time where there was not a surge in usage."

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried also released a statement Tuesday calling on the Governor to extend the deadline.

"The State should have a contingency plan in place for an error of this magnitude, which may have prevented thousands of Floridians from exercising their right to vote in the coming election," Fried wrote.