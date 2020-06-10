Hours before Florida's voter registration deadline, some voters have trouble accessing state's website to register

The deadline to register to vote in Florida in the upcoming November election is midnight on Oct. 5, 2020, but some voters are having trouble registering online.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As Floridians rushed to meet the midnight deadline to register to vote in the November election, some ran into problems accessing the state's voter registration website.

Just before 6 p.m., Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted that the online voter registration website was working.

"Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight," Lee tweeted. "Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention."

But an hour later, some voters still had problems accessing the website and received error messages.

"This is just the latest attempt from the Republican leaders in Florida to limit democracy," Terrie Rizzo, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said in a statement Monday evening. "The Florida Voter Registration website not working on the last day to register to vote in Florida is blatant voter suppression. Fix the website, stop the suppression and let democracy work."

First Coast News reached out to the Secretary of State and her office, but we have not yet heard back.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said his office received an email from the state notifying them that the website had delays for about 15 minutes, but he was unaware there were still problems. He said he had not received any calls from voters having trouble registering to vote.