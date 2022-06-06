Election for new Jacksonville sheriff will take place August 23

The Jacksonville city council voted to hold an election for a new sheriff on August 23. If a runoff is necessary, that will take place on November 8.

The Jacksonville city council voted unanimously Monday to hold an August election deciding who the next sheriff of Jacksonville will be.

Voters will already be headed to the polls August 23 for local and statewide elections including the gubernatorial primaries. A race for sheriff will now be added to the ballot.

Because there are more than two candidates filing to run, if none of the candidates receive more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff to decide who the new sheriff will be.

If there is a runoff, it will then be on election day on November 8.

There are currently several potential candidates for sheriff, including current Jacksonville Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters, who DeSantis endorsed Monday.

The other candidates who may be running are: Matthew Nameth (R), Lakesha Burton (D), Wayne Clark (D), Tony Cummings (D) and Ken Jefferson (D). Read more about them here.

The elected candidate will replace Sheriff Mike Williams, whose retirement is scheduled for Friday. Williams has been the subject of controversy since he revealed he has not lived in Duval County, where he is required by law to live to serve as sheriff, since March 2021.

Between Williams resignation and the election of a new sheriff, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Undersheriff Pat Ivey to step into the position. If there is a runoff, Ivey will stay in the position until a winner of the runoff is decided.