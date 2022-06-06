Jacksonville General Counsel: Sheriff Mike Williams should be paid for his time, though he 'vacated' his position in March 2021

General Council Jason Teal says that though he believes Williams vacated his position by moving to Nassau County in 2021, he should be paid.

Jacksonville General Counsel Jason Teal offered his legal opinion on whether or not Sheriff Mike Williams should be paid for his work for the past 14 months.

Williams announced his retirement last week, but questions have been raised about if he vacated the office long before that, when he moved to Nassau County in March 2021.

The city charter, which essentially is Jacksonville's constitution, says the sheriff "shall reside in Duval County," and says if he moves out of the county, his seat becomes vacant. The issue of when Williams vacated his seat was also discussed at the meeting.

City Council President Sam Newby rescinded his request for a binding legal opinion, but General Council Jason Teal provided an "advisory" legal opinion.

State law says that sheriffs do not have to live where they serve, but Teal said that the Jacksonville city charter supersedes state law, which allows cities to make "more stringent" laws than the state.

This means Williams did, technically, disqualify himself from holding the Sheriff's position when he moved.

Teal says he was asked "Is there any way to fix this? Can the sheriff just move back? Is the position automatically deemed vacant?"

Teal's answer: No, Williams "triggering the vacancy" by moving cannot be fixed.

"Our charter controls," he said, and no one had to take administrative action for the sheriff to vacate his seat by moving.

But he does believe Williams should be paid for his time.

Teal says that the sheriff's vacancy was only legally effective as of 2 p.m. on June 2, which was when he had to offer his draft opinion. This was Teal's decision, he says, as the "judge" of the case.

During this time, Williams was serving as a "de facto" officer, a legal term meaning the officer has "possession" of the title but is "not technically qualified to act." (He technically disqualified himself by moving to Nassau County, "automatically triggering" a vacancy.)

Law allows for de facto officers to avoid "chaos," that would come from trying to determine whether someone such as Williams's actions were valid during their term.

"The law gives us an out," he said, and this situation is not unprecedented.

He says that while Williams was carrying out the work of being sheriff and making decisions as sheriff, he is entitled to compensation (so from March 2021 to June 2, the sheriff should be paid his salary).

Essentially: Though Williams will "retire" Friday, his seat as only been empty since June 2.

From June 10, the date of Williams' retirement, until a new sheriff is elected, Pat Ivey will serve as the interim sheriff.

What do we know about Williams' pay?

Sheriff Williams currently receives a city pension for his 23 years of service with JSO, a job he quit to run for sheriff.

His city pension, paid out through the Police and Fire Pension Fund, totals about $90,000 a year.

On top of that he collects a roughly $180,000 annual salary.

Pension fund officials tell us his city pension will remain unaffected since it predates questions about his residency.

His salary since March 2021, when he moved to Nassau County, could be the subject of a challenge, experts say, since he wasn’t actually sheriff during that period. But city attorneys determined in their draft opinion that he deserves the salary since he was acting as the “de facto” sheriff.