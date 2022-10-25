Duval Supervisor of Elections expects big early voting turn-out

Projections show about 60% of voters will either vote early or mail-in their ballots.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Elections offices around Northeast Florida will have some long days ahead of them.

The Duval Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says they will be working 14 to 17 hour days the next two weeks during early voting, which opened Monday.

"Early voting is, for me and for my friends who I've talked with that used to love voting only on Election Day, they much prefer early voting," said Hogan.

Hogan says he's watched as Georgia recorded the highest number of early voting turn-out in state history over the past week.

He's expecting that same trend to sweep through Florida in the next few weeks.

"If the pattern follows, about 60% will be in early and mail-in voting, and the 40% will be on Election Day," said Hogan.

Hogan says early voting tends to be safer, because if there is an issue with checking a voter in, they have time to resolve it.

"On Election Day, if you've got a problem and didn't bring your ID, you might not be able to vote," said Hogan.

Hogan says Duval is one of just a few counties in the state that will open for 14 consecutive days for early voting, so folks won't have to think twice on whether the polls will be open when they go.

All registered voters need to do is bring a signed photo-ID to any of 20 open sites.

Each early voting site will have several new ballot machines that are ADA compliant - giving voters the opportunity to swap out the pen and paper for an electronic ballot if they choose.

"Expecting number one a great turnout, and number two, there was so much positive feedback from the voters, that we're going to have a little more access in this one," said Hogan.

Hogan's final tip, early voters who go at mid-morning or mid-afternoon probably won't see any lines.

First Coast News compiled a guide to help cure any "pain at the polls."