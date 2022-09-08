Jacksonville mayoral candidate Daniel Davis hosts campaign kick-off rally

Florida Politics reports that Davis has been raising a significant amount of money through his political committee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daniel Davis, JAX Chamber CEO and candidate for Mayor, hosted a campaign kick-off rally Thursday.

The event was held at the Tom Nehl Truck Company located at 417 Edgewood Avenue South.

Earlier this month, Davis officially filed as a Republican with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Florida Politics reports that Davis has been raising a significant amount of money through his political committee and that he's been polling ahead of many official candidates.

Daniel was named President and CEO of the chamber in 2013, according to his JAXChamber website bio. Prior to joining the Chamber, Daniel was an executive director of the Northeast Florida Builders Association.