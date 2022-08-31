Is Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis running for mayor?

Florida Politics reports that Davis has been raising a significant amount of money through his political committee.

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis may be running for Jacksonville mayor.

GOP insiders confirmed to First Coast News that Davis will be announcing his bid for mayor at an event next week.

Florida Politics reports that Davis has been raising a significant amount of money through his political committee and that he's been polling ahead of many official candidates.

Daniel was named President and CEO of the chamber in 2013, according to his JAXChamber website bio. Prior to joining the Chamber, Daniel was an executive director of the Northeast Florida Builders Association.