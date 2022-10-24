City of Atlantic Beach votes Monday on smoking ban for public beaches, parks

In accordance with Section 386.209, Florida Statutes, "smoking" does not include the use of unfiltered cigars.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

The Atlantic Beach City Commission will vote whether to ban smoking in public parks and beaches Monday night.

The agenda item says that prohibiting smoking on city beaches and in city parks will "help to reduce smoking related illnesses and serve as a means to improve health outcomes for residents and visitors to Atlantic Beach."

The ordinance defines smoking as inhaling, exhaling, burning, carrying, or possessing any lighted tobacco product, including cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and any other lighted tobacco product.

In accordance with Section 386.209, Florida Statutes, "smoking" does not include the use of unfiltered cigars.

If passed, any person who violates the ordinance would be subject to receiving a citation and civil penalty in the amount of $75.00 for each violation.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill authorizing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks.

Local leaders now have full jurisdiction in regulating smoking at beaches.

Ordinances that ban smoking at public beaches and parks passed earlier this year in Fernandina and St. Augustine Beach.