The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Kourtney Leino who was possibly abducted.

Leino is 23, with red hair and green eyes. She was possibly abducted by Matthew Dalton, AKA Rice Chapman, 23.

They may be traveling in a white two-door Nissan Altima with a FL tag: HLHK17. Police report that the pair may be in town or they may be in North Carolina or Virginia.

MISSING WOMAN - IN DANGER:

Kourtney Leino, 23 years old, red hair, green eyes



Possible Abductor:

Matthew Dalton (AKA Rice Chapman), 23 years old



White, 2 door, Nissan Altima with FL tag HLHKI7



They may be local, in North Carolina, or Virginia - PLEASE RT everywhere pic.twitter.com/Z1qdRU0YKP — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

