The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted they have arrested the woman caught on camera allegedly stealing the donation jar dedicated to the family of Heidy Villanueva.

Can we say in custody? That’s right. She is going to jail.



This just happened. More information will be released once she is booked into jail. https://t.co/U4U9MxXNHH — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 18, 2018

The theft occurred at El Tapatio, the restaurant where Heidy's mother worked and where the child was killed by a stray bullet.

Help. Still can’t believe what this owner showed me last night. @FCN2go @JSOPIO seeks identity from the El Tapatio Restaurant on 103rd St. Subject is seen taking donation jar for the family of Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, shot and killed recently. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS pic.twitter.com/LsQnpwU4TP — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) August 18, 2018

The jar contained around $600, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the suspect appears to be a white female, 35-45 years old with blonde hair.

Donations can still be made to the family's GoFundMe account. All proceeds will go toward sending Heidy back to her home country of Honduras for burial.

© 2018 WTLV